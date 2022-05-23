Montana AG Helps Block the Lifting of Title 42 on Southern Border

Last month saw yet another record when it comes to the number of encounters with illegal aliens on our Southern Border. If you think it is bad now, though, just wait till a provision known as Title 42 is lifted.

Thanks to the efforts of Montana's Attorney General Austin Knudsen (R-MT), Title 42 will remain in place. A federal judge blocked the Biden Administration's effort to lift the restrictions just days before the provisions were set to be lifted. Title 42 was set to be lifted today (Monday, May 23rd).

AG Knudsen, who teamed up with other attorneys general from across the US to block the lifting of Title 42, praised the judge's order late Friday:

AG Knudsen: Border Patrol agents are already overwhelmed with the crisis at the border and lifting Title 42 would have made it even worse, resulting in more illicit drugs coming across the border and crime increases across the nation – including right here in Montana. President Biden must secure the border and I won’t stop fighting his dangerous border policies until he does.

The UK Daily Mail reports that illegal immigration was set to triple if Title 42 ends. Click here to read about the lawsuit to keep the Title 42 restrictions in place. Click here to read the preliminary injunction.

According to a new poll from Politico, a majority of Americans oppose lifting Title 42. Montanans are also seeing the impacts of the wide open Southern Border as meth and fentanyl floods into the states from the Mexican drug cartels.