MONDAY: Montana Air Quality Some of the Worst in U.S.

Wildfire smoke has returned with a vengeance to most of Montana. Bozeman's AQI was as high as 175 on Monday morning...and that wasn't even the worst level in the state.

We enjoyed a few days last week of miraculously "clear" skies, which was a nice respite from the weeks of poor air quality. (It's not as if the wildfires disappeared, but the winds and the jet stream just took the majority of smoke in another direction.)

AQI stands for Air Quality Index, and the higher the number...the worse the air quality.

There is currently an Air Quality Alert in effect for: Beaverhead, Big Horn, Blaine, Broadwater, Carbon, Carter, Cascade, Chouteau, Custer, Daniels, Dawson, Deer Lodge, Fallon, Fergus, Flathead, Gallatin, Garfield, Glacier, Golden Valley, Granite, Hill, Jefferson, Judith Basin, Lake, Lewis and Clark, Liberty, Lincoln, Madison, McCone, Meagher, Mineral, Missoula, Musselshell, Park, Petroleum, Phillips, Pondera, Powder River, Powell, Prairie, Ravalli, Richland, Roosevelt, Rosebud, Sanders, Sheridan, Silver Bow, Stillwater, Sweet Grass, Teton, Toole, Treasure, Valley, Wheatland, Wibaux, and Yellowstone counties.

BOZEMAN: 170 (unhealthy)

170 (unhealthy) BIG SKY: 172 (unhealthy)

172 (unhealthy) BUTTE: 164 (unhealthy)

164 (unhealthy) LIVINGSTON: 166 (unhealthy)

166 (unhealthy) BIG TIMBER: 183 (unhealthy)

183 (unhealthy) BILLINGS: 156 (unhealthy)

156 (unhealthy) LOLO: 162 (unhealthy)

162 (unhealthy) THOMPSON FALLS: 212 (very unhealthy)

AirNow

There is also a Red Flag Warning in effect for many areas of Montana at least through today. According to the National Weather Service: