Mom Suing Billings West, SD2

The mother of a student athlete at Billings West High School– suspended for violating the school’s code of conduct– has alleged racial discrimination in a lawsuit against School District 2 after her son attended a house party where alcohol was present. The lawsuit was filed Friday in U.S. District Court in Billings. The plaintiffs are reportedly seeking $250,000 in damages.

KTVQ.com reports that the Billings West student-athlete was suspended in January 2017 from playing in five games. The student’s name was redacted in the lawsuit. The teenager was called into the assistant principal’s office for questioning about the incident on January 19th. According to the complaint, he was not informed that he had the right to have a parent or another adult present during the interview, and was also not informed that he could present evidence in his own defense.