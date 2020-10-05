Missoulians Are Fed Up with High Taxes & Restrictions

Last week we took our statewide radio show on the road to Missoula and caught up with a bunch of great folks. We covered everything from the upcoming legislative session with House Majority Leader Brad Tschida (R-Missoula), to hunting opportunities for military veterans thanks to a veterans' service organization called United States of Hope.

It was great to see Susan Campbell Reneau. She has always been a huge supporter of veterans and patriotic causes in Missoula. She is also now running as a candidate for the state legislature in Senate District 45 as a Republican. She said she has talked to thousands of Missoulians, and that they are fed up with all of the high taxes and rules and regulations that the city and state are forcing on Missoula.

We also got a chance to catch up with two of the only three conservatives on the Missoula City Council, Jesse Ramos and Sandy Vasecka. For a while, Ramos was the lone conservative on the Missoula City Council. In recent elections, conservatives have gained an additional two seats following year after year of tax hikes on everyday Missoulians.

Ramos and Vasecka agreed that Missoulians are fed up, especially with the influx of out-of-staters that are now moving to Missoula in the midst of the pandemic and driving up property taxes even further for everyday Missoulians.

Check out the full audio of our conversation with Ramos and Vasecka on our "Montana Talks with Aaron Flint podcast" page by clicking here.