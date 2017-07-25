Missoula Wins Bid To Host The American Legion Northwest Regional Baseball Tournament

For the first time ever, Missoula will host the American Legion Northwest Regional Baseball Tournament at Ogren Park from August 2-6. Spokeswoman Denise Dowling says state champions from seven western states will compete against our very own Missoula Mavericks for a chance to go to the American Legion World Series.

“I would say that it is the best high school baseball that Missoula has ever seen,” said Dowling. “We are going to have eight teams lined up to play. It will be going on all day Wednesday through Sunday at Ogren Park Allegiance Field. I think it is a chance for Missoulians to really see some up and coming rising stars in the high school baseball world.”

According to Dowling, some locals played a big role in Missoula being chosen to host this significant event.

“Some baseball fans, Bill Dahlgren, Mat Ellis of the Osprey and Paul Sopko have been working to get this bid for several years,” Dowling said. “They just keep polishing up their bid and we are thrilled that they got it. We will host the tournament this year and next year.”

Dowling says the tournament will also bring a big economic boost to the city. Destination Missoula estimated between half a million and a million dollars coming into town. More information about this tournament can be found here.