Missoula School Kids Get Extended Christmas Break

Students at Missoula County Public Schools will get a bit of an extended Christmas break this year. explains.

"At the trustees meeting, they approved the calendar for the 2018-2019 school year which will include a little bit of a longer winter break," said MCPS Director of Communications Hatton Littman. "Families who are looking to plan their schedules for the next school year around family travel or holiday travel should see the calendar posted on our website within the next week."

The break will be two weeks long this year. Littman says that the decision was largely based on where Christmas Day and New Year’s Day fall in the calendar

"The last time we had a long break was the 2013-2014 and the 2014-15 school year and it largely has to do with when those major holidays rotate with in the calendar week. We recognize that not all of our families observe Christmas or New Year's, but that a significant number of them do."

Most of the other big calendar changes will affect MCPS staff in-service days.