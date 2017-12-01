Missoula Santa Sock Donations Needed for 600 Local Veterans

Townsquare Media is happy to help again with this year's Santa Sock donations, you can drop them off at our office at 3250 South Reserve. Below is the full press release sent out by the United Veterans Council with more details -

Magical Elves and Santa Claus himself are asking for extra help this year to bring cheer, joy, happiness and appreciation to veterans of all ages during our annual Santa Socks program sponsored by United Veterans Council of Missoula and Ravalli Counties with the help of many veteran organizations and veteran supporters. Email the North Pole office at bluemountain@montana.com or call the North Pole at 719-661-4037. Call Santa Baby and she’ll pick everything or send another magical elf from the North Pole to do it.

New pairs of socks and other small items to place in the socks can also be dropped off at American Legion Post 27 Hall, 825 Ronan Street in Missoula from Monday to Friday during the day but don’t leave anything over the weekend as they get damaged or picked up. Also you can leave items for Santa Socks at Heaven’s Hidden Treasurers at 1810 North Avenue West in Missoula from Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Check or cash donations can be put in the American Legion Post 27 mail slot at 825 Ronan Street, Missoula, MT 59801 or mailed to them with the notation on the check “SANTA SOCKS.” A donation of any amount will be put to great use. Believe me. Make checks out to American Legion Post 27.

Here’s what we need and we need 550 of them but you don’t have to provide all of them, but that would be nice (wink):