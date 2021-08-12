Missoula Rural Fire Responds to House Fire in Lolo – Pets Rescued

Just after 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, Missoula Rural Fire crews were called out to a structure fire at a residence in Lolo. Assistant Fire Chief Brent Christofferson has details.

“We were summoned to a structure fire at 9:14 a.m. today for a reported fire in Lolo at 5380 Expedition Drive,” said Christofferson. “A neighbor who called in the fire to the 9-1-1 center reported they could see smoke coming from the residence next door. The neighbor went over to the residence and evidently let some of the pets the family pet out of the house into the yard.”

Christofferson reported what the first responding engine found at the home.

“The first arriving Missoula Rural Fire District engine from Lolo reported smoke showing from the front of the house, and then after they did a 360 walk around the residence they reported fire and smoke were visible from what appeared to be a room and contents fire in the kitchen of the house,” he said.

There were no people in the house, but Christofferson said there were still several pets trapped inside.

“They made an aggressive interior attack on that fire, and as they searched the home, several other dogs were rescued by Missoula Rural Firefighters,” he said. “Nobody was at home at the time of the fire.”

Christofferson described the response from Missoula Rural Fire.

“We had two engines, two water tenders, a truck company, one command vehicle, which was a battalion chief, a rehab unit and two fire investigators respond to the fire,” he said. “Some of our apparatus and the fire investigators are still on scene right now and we'll be able to follow up with some additional information after talking to the homeowners.”

No injuries were reported from the fire, and an estimate of the damage has not yet been completed.