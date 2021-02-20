Missoula Police Warn of Phone Based Assassination Scam

The Missoula Police Department is warning of a new phone scam threatening assassination...yes, assassination.

The press release from Detective Sergeant Travis Welsh states that the Missoula Police Department began receiving reports from residents who reported that they had been contacted and informed of a contract on their life, unless they were willing to pay to have it cancelled.

Though initially this is certainly alarming, members of the general population are typically not targeted for assassination, especially not at the same time. Welsh said this is simply a scam to intimidate and steal your money.

Welsh advises that if you receive any such correspondence, do not reply or otherwise interact with the other party. You should never give out personal or financial information unless you know the party to whom you are speaking.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact Corporal Steve Crass by calling the main number for the Missoula Police Department, 552-6300.