Missoula Police Search for Missing 15-Year-Old

On Thursday morning, the City of Missoula Police Department issued a Missing and Endangered Person Advisory for 15-year-old Maggie Richardson. They are requesting assistance from the public in locating her.

Maggie is approximately 5-foot-6, 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Maggie was last seen wearing a brown Carhartt jacket, black sweat pants or jeans, and Fila sneakers.

If you have any information about Maggie please contact Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300 or call 911.

Missoula Police provided the following statement:

The Missoula Police Department is requesting assistance in locating 15 year-old Maggie Richardson, who is approximately 5’6 and 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen at her residence on 9/15/20 at 11:30 PM. She and her mother had recently moved to Missoula from Oklahoma, but the police department has no information regarding her potential whereabouts. The attached photograph is a recent image of Maggie, but her mother advises she will not be wearing glasses.