Miss Arizona Contestant Bravely Fights Ovarian Cancer [VIDEO]

Kristina Anderson may be competing in a beauty pageant, but she’s got a far more challenging fight on her hands.

Anderson, 25, is competing in the Miss Arizona pageant. She’s also battling ovarian cancer.

Anderson, who was diagnosed with the disease back in July, continues to prep for the pageant between chemo sessions. The pageant will be held in late November.

Making matters even worse is the fact Anderson’s insurance will not cover her treatment, forcing others to assist with fundraisers to help her pay the medial bills.

Anderson continues to put on a brave face, saying the whole experience has taught her to “"Just be positive and be grateful for what you have."

