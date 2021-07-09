The Great Gatsby is a literary classic that nearly everyone was required to read at some point in their education. Penned by F. Scott Fitzgerald in 1925, the book has been adapted to film and Broadway multiple times since its original release. Most of us have seen the 2013 adaptation starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

The novel sold poorly when first released.

Fitzgerald was reportedly unsatisfied with the title. Britannica notes the book sold poorly under mixed reviews when the first run of 20,000 copies was printed. A second run was printed before Fitzgerald died in 1940 and the novel finally started getting major attention in the early 1950s when the book was added to most high school curriculums. It's now considered a masterpiece of American fiction.

Photo by Topical Press Agency/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Celebrate the Roaring '20s at Billings' Premiere Great Gatsby Party.

Roaring '20s parties are so much fun and The Great Gatsby Gala on September 11th in Billings is the premiere '20s party of the year. Hosted at a stunning private residence tucked under the Rims, the event is a fundraising gala for MINT, the Montana International Film Festival, a 501c(3) whose purpose is "to connect Montana through film and education from around the world."

Photo by Topical Press Agency/Getty Images

Dress to impress.

Half the fun of attending a Roaring '20s party is the costumes. Gala organizers offer this fashion guide for inspiration. Prizes will be awarded for 1st place and runner-up best dressed. Don't wait until the last minute to find your dress, flapper hats, tux or suspenders. Etsy, eBay or other online specialty shops are a great start, or try shopping locally at the Montana Vintage Clothing store on 29th St downtown.

Google Maps

Get your tickets before they're gone.

Capacity is limited and this event will sell out. The epic party includes,

A night of dancing, entertainment, fine desserts, cocktail mixology, live music, roulette table, mini-golf course, a silent auction, and a whiskey & cigar lounge.

You can buy tickets HERE.

