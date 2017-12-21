Just days before Christmas, a Mineral County couple’s mobile home burned down along with all their possessions.

The fire was reported at about 3:00 a.m. on Thursday.

Mitzi Francis, Administrative Assistant at Mineral County Medical Center said Rose Beissel had just received an award from the hospital the night before the fire.

“Rose had just received her 25 years of service award last night,” said Francis. “Her house burned to the ground. In fact, the only thing that was not destroyed was the American flag that was hanging on the side of the house. They lost absolutely everything.”

Rose’s husband Glen is disabled, they had no insurance on the home and no savings. The couple lost all their possessions, however, a local company has stepped up to provide another mobile home.

“We just got word that Tri-Con that was recently sold to Idaho Forest Group had a trailer that they were going to dispose of, but they have donated it to the family,” she said. “However, we’re going to need to get the burned trailer out of the way and the replacement moved in, along with household items, furniture, clothes and everything else.”

Francis said an account is in the process of being set up to help Rose and Glen Beissel at the Wells Fargo Bank in Superior. To reach Mitzi Francis at Mineral County Hospital call 822-3713.