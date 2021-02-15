Millions Without Power in Texas as Winter Storm Slams US

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas council that manages the majority of the state's electricity has initiated rotating power outages amid a winter storm that's dropped snow, ice, and temperatures.

Get our free mobile app

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas is urging residents to reduce electricity.

More than 2 million customers went without power for short periods Monday morning as officials worked to conserve energy.

Snow is also falling across Arkansas and Oklahoma, with the governors of those states and Texas activating the National Guard to assist state agencies.

Dozens of crashes were reported Sunday and hundreds of flights were canceled across the southern Plains as the states dealt with the impacts of the winter storm.