Mermaids returning to Montana tiki bar as it reopens

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — The mermaids will be back to work at a Montana tiki bar that has a back wall of a window into a motel swimming pool. Prior to coronavirus-related closures, mermaids swam in the O'Haire Motor Inn pool to entertain patrons at the Sip 'n Dip Lounge in Great Falls. As owner Sandra Thares began preparing to reopen this week, she asked regulators if the mermaids could return to work. The county said no, believing pools could not yet open. The governor's office clarified that hotel pools could reopen. The county asked that the Sip 'n Dip only allow one mermaid in the pool at a time. Sandra Thares says the mermaid performing Wednesday will get in a few times with a mask on.

