Mermaid Statue Stolen

KULR.com reports that a Billings man is not pleased with whomever made off with a statue depicting a mermaid that has sat outside his property for approximately fifty years. Billings property owner Michael Walker claims that a tenant at a property which he owns on Poly Drive reported the mermaid statue missing early Thursday morning. Walker told the authorities and local media that the statue is quite heavy and would have required more than one person to lift it.

Walker is asking whoever stole the statue to return it, no questions asked. The thieves, however, did not manage to make a clean getaway. Walker reported that he found evidence on the property indicating the statue was dropped. No details of any additional evidence at the scene, such as tire tracks or eyewitness accounts of the robbery of Walker’s half-century-old keepsake.