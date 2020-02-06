Mel Gibson’s Montana Ranch for Sale Near Billings [VIDEO]

You may have heard the news from Brett French's piece in the Billings Gazette earlier this week:

A portion of the Stillwater Valley ranch that gained attention when it was owned from 1988 to 2005 by actor and director Mel Gibson is up for sale again.

If you've ever fished or floated the Stillwater River, you'd be amazed at how close you are to Montana's largest city- Bilings- while also still able to enjoy the great outdoors. And this ranch apparently straddles the Stillwater River for nearly four miles on both sides of the river. Check out a video of the property below.

Here's how Hall & Hall real estate describes the property, currently listed for just under $29 million:

Always known as the “Beartooth Ranch”, this 1,000 animal unit operating ranch consists of over 12,350 deeded acres and 1,000± acres of lease situated in the heart of the Stillwater River Valley just five miles southwest of Columbus. The center of the ranch lies in the valley floor and consists of hundreds of acres of productive irrigated meadows and four miles of protected riparian corridor along the Stillwater River punctuated by multiple small spring creeks that provide open water year-round. Adjacent to this rich central corridor, the ranch runs up through the breaks and pine foothills on both sides of the valley to offer huge expanses of lush, well-watered summer pastures and hundreds of acres of improved pastures. The wildlife and fisheries on this diverse ranch are extraordinary beginning with nearly four miles of “Blue Ribbon” quality trout fishing and moving to huge populations of mule and whitetail deer plus very good and improving elk numbers.