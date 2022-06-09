Private, Exclusive Meet & Greet With Star of TV’s ‘Yellowstone’ in Billings!

Who is John Dutton's enforcer? Which child of the Dutton's is an attorney? In what Montana city was the actor who plays Lloyd actually born?

We're testing your knowledge of the Montana-based television drama Yellowstone with questions like these, and the more you know, the better chance you have at winning this exclusive experience with Shipton's Big R and Cat Country 102.9.

Listen while you work with Johnny V. between 10 am and 3 pm for Yellowstone trivia to get qualified for our grand prize giveaway at Shipton's Big R on Saturday, June 25.

One winner will get a private "meet and greet" with Montana's own Forrie J. Smith, who plays the character Lloyd Pierce on Yellowstone. You and a guest will spend quality time with "Lloyd" at the Montana Silversmiths bunkhouse in Red Lodge.

You'll also win premium tickets for the Home of Champions Rodeo in Red Lodge and the following prizes from Shipton's Big R:

Beautiful Montana Silversmiths "Yellowstone" Belt Buckle

$250 Wrangler Shopping Spree

$250 Montana Silversmiths Shopping Spree

$250 Rand's Custom Hatter Shopping Spree

2 Pairs of Justin Boots

9 other finalists and a guest will also win a "Meet and Greet" with Forrie J. Smith and tickets to the Home of Champions Rodeo.

Oh, here are the answers to the Yellowstone Trivia questions we just asked:

Who is John Dutton's enforcer? Rip Wheeler

Which child of the Dutton's is an attorney? Jamie Dutton

In what Montana city was the actor who plays Lloyd actually born? Helena

You can also stop in to any of the Shipton's Big R stores and register to win a Meet and Greet with Forrie J. Smith.

