Meet Forrie Smith from “Yellowstone” in Billings Oct. 2nd

Forrie Smith, who plays the ranch-hand "Lloyd" in the hit TV show "Yellowstone", doesn't just play a cowboy on TV- he's a cowboy in real life who grew up in Montana. And if you want to meet him in Montana- now is your chance.

Forrie Smith is headlining the upcoming fundraising banquet for the Montana Pro Rodeo Hall and Wall of Fame. The event is coming up October 2nd, and is their biggest fundraising event of the year which has helped them raise $40,000 to give away for high school rodeo scholarships all across Montana. Tickets are still available.

Forrie grew up in the Helena and rodeo'ed at Montana State University in college. RodeoNews.com adds this:

Born in Helena, Montana, and raised on his grandpa and grandma’s ranch southwest of there, he spent his early years going down the rodeo road with his parents. “I went to grade school at Montana City – there were 13 kids in 8 grades.” He started competing in rodeo when he was 8. “I was on my second pair of chaps already – I wore one out riding at home.”

Given his love for rodeo, and his Montana roots- Forrie says he is honored to support the Montana Pro Rodeo Hall and Wall of Fame:

Forrie Smith: I'm honored to be part of this scholarship fund. I went to college at MSU on a rodeo scholarship and they paid my books and tuition. And then I had to work to make up my money for rent and everything else and it was quite a hard shift. So I'm proud to be part of an institution that's going to help them kids out and make college easier on them and their parents both.

Click here for event details. Forrie says he won't just be speaking at the event, he's going to hang out for the whole night and is willing to meet folks and sign autographs.