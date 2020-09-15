A Billings elementary school had to be locked down today (Tuesday) after a disturbance involving a parent, according to a post on the BillingsPD Twitter page.

According to the tweet from Sgt. Cagle of the Billings Police Department, McKinley Elementary School went on lock down after police "responded to a disturbance with a parent who threatened to return to the school with a weapon."

After Billings Police arrived on scene, one man was arrested, and the lock down was lifted around 3:21pm, according to the Twitter post.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.