Mayor Proclaims 60 Hours of Living United in Yellowstone County

Billings Mayor Bill Cole has proclaimed May 11 - 13 as '60 Hours of Living United in Yellowstone County' in conjunction with the 60th birthday of United Way of Yellowstone County. According to a United Way press release,

For 60 years, United Way of Yellowstone County has been devoted to engaging the community in making a meaningful difference to positively impact people's lives and is focused on improving education, financial stability, and health outcomes for all of our neighbors in Yellowstone County.

In other words, they do some pretty awesome things around Billings and the surrounding area. A ticker on the United Way of Yellowstone County website notes they have invested over $2.7 million dollars in our community. Over 4,800 hours are donated annually and over 14,000 books have put into the hand of kids and parents in Yellowstone County. Those are significant numbers.

The 60 Hours of Living United celebration kicked off today (5/11) with the 2nd annual Community Diaper Drive. You can still make a donation here. A $100 donation will purchase 666 diapers.

On Wednesday (5/12) UWYC is encouraging people to donate 60 minutes of their time to various efforts. Some great idea starters can be found HERE. Thursday (5/13) the online auction closes at 10 pm and Underriner Motors is giving away a two-year lease on a brand new 2021 Hyundai Elantra. You can find out more about the 60 Hours of Living United in Yellowstone County HERE.

United Way of Yellowstone County has partner grants with a number of fantastic organizations in Billings, including: CASA of Yellowstone County, Family Service, Inc., Friendship House, Tumbleweed, Young Families Early Head Start and many, many more.