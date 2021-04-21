Mayor Engen Releases Statement on Derek Chauvin Verdict

Mayor John Engen released a statement just minutes after the verdict was released that found former police officer Derek Chauvin guilty on all charges for the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Engen spoke about the nationwide concern about police violence, and that ‘having a well-trained professional police force maintaining public safety is critical to the quality of life of all of our residents.’

Engen praised the Missoula Police Department under Chief Jaeson White ‘who has re-tooled schedules to make sure that more officers are on the street at the right times by responding to calls and watching for serious criminal activity, while building relationships in neighborhoods’.

Engen closed by stating that his goal and that of Chief White, is to ‘maintain the trust of our community, help people in need and protect lives and property to keep Missoula safe.’

Engen said ‘we’re not perfect, but I believe the Missoula Police Department’s values are consistent with most Missoula residents, and will be the best partners we can be in keeping the peace.’

