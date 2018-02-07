Mayor Addresses Racist Vandalism

The Gazette reports that Billings Mayor Bill Cole has condemned racist and anti-gay vandalism after swastikas and other graffiti were found emblazoned on property at Grace United Methodist Church, Lewis & Clark Middle School, Senior High School and Pioneer Park.

The Mayor said on Monday at the outset of a work session of the Billings City Council that the crimes [quote] “are not a prank or a minor infraction that can be tolerated… Swastikas and hate speech are intended to intimidate and imply a threat of physical violence.” [end quote] Police Chief Rich St. John told the council his department has several leads.