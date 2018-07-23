Matthews Calls Out Bullock For Dodging Questions
Chris Matthews appeared to finally have enough of the canned, generic talking points coming out of Gov. Steve Bullock (D-MT) on MSNBC:
"You just laugh at all my questions. You gotta answer them. You can't laugh them off. This is what it's gonna be like running for president. I'm not the worst inquisitor you ever met."
Bullock was recently dropped from the Washington Post's Top 15 list of Democrat presidential candidates.
MSNBC interview with Chris Matthews is below: