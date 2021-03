The Montana Agri-Trade Exposition, or MATE, is the largest trade show of its kind in Montana, and it kicks off today and runs through Saturday. The show at MetraPark features more than 600 exhibits, including some at the Home Health Expo in the pavilion next door. There are health screenings and healthy living exhibits, at the Home Health Expo, exercise equipment and home decorating booths. The MATE show has been completely booked with vendors since last May.