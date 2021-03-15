Mass Highway Closures Continue in Wyoming Into Monday

It's probably easier to list the highways in Wyoming that are open than it is the ones that are closed following a record-setting winter storm over the weekend.

As of 7:30 a.m. Interstate 80 is closed entirely from Rock Springs to the Nebraska state line. It's additionally closed eastbound from Evanston to Rock Springs.

Meanwhile, Interstate 25 is closed from the Colorado state line to Buffalo.

Other closures as of 7:30 a.m. Monday include:

US 18 - Douglas to Lusk



US 20 - Moneta to Nebraska state line



US 26 - Moneta to Torrington



US 85 - Cheyenne to Newcastle



US 287 - Colorado state line to Jackson



WY 10 - Woods Landing and the Colorado state line



WY 12 - Between WY 130 and Mandel Lane



WY 34 - Bosler to Tally Ho Ranch



WY 59 - Douglas to Edwards Road



WY 77 - Entirely closed



WY 93 - Douglas to end of state route



WY 95 - Glenrock to WY 93



WY 135 - WY 139 to Sweetwater Station



WY 196 Kaycee to Buffalo



WY 210 - Cheyenne to I-80 Junction



WY 213 - I-80 to US 85



WY 214 - I-80 to Carpenter



WY 215 - Pine Bluffs to Albin



WY 216 - US 85 to the Nebraska state line



WY 220 - Casper to Independence Rock



WY 225 - Between I-80 and Otto Rd.



WY 230 - Woods Landing to Laramie



WY 251 - Between Wyoming Blvd. and end of state route



WY 258 - Mills to Evansville



WY 270 - Guernsey to Manville



WY 313 - Chugwater to US 85



WY 321 - Chugwater to I-25



WY 387 - Midwest to Pine Tree Junction



WY 430 - Rock Springs to the Colorado state line



WY 487 - Medicine Bow to WY 220



WY 789 Baggs to Lander