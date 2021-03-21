Mass Groups of Illegal Aliens Coming to Montana? “Not if I Can Help It”

"Not if I can help it." That's how Montana's Congressman Matt Rosendale (R-MT) responded to a news report from the Washington Post over the weekend that says the Biden Administration is considering sending large groups of illegal aliens to northern border states like Montana.

Montana's Attorney General Austin Knudsen (R-MT) and Governor Greg Gianforte (R-MT) also weighed in over the weekend, calling the crisis "the Biden Administration's own making." The two officials said that Montana is unable to care for the illegal aliens and that they "will take any and all appropriate legal measures to immediately prevent these relocation efforts."

Here's the full letter:

According to The Washington Post:

A new spike in the number of families and children crossing the Rio Grande into South Texas over the past several hours is forcing U.S. Customs and Border Protection to request airplanes that will allow the Biden administration to transport migrants to states near the Canadian border for processing, according to two Department of Homeland Security officials and an email reviewed by The Washington Post.

According to the Military Times, Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls is already under consideration, and is "further along" in the process: