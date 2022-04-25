WOW. Maroon 5 is Coming to Billings at MetraPark Aug 8

First Interstate Arena at MetraPark hosts dozens of concerts each year and it seems like the majority of them are usually Country or Rock acts. The Pop or Top 40 artists we usually get in Billings are typically not exactly "current" if you know what I mean. For example, Ke$sha at the fair last year. She hasn't really been relevant since 2013 yet still managed to draw over 5,000 guests, showing a demand for contemporary concerts in the Magic City.

Today (4/25), Live Nation and MetraPark announced Maroon 5 - arguably one of the most successful Top 40 bands in recent history - is coming to Billings on August 8th, 2022.

Maroon 5 in Billings, August 8th at 7:30 pm

The Maroon 5 2022 World Tour kicked off in Mexico City on March 30th and the summer leg of the tour wraps ups in Orlando in late August. Just a week before MontanaFair, sandwiched between tour stops in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, and Lincoln, NE, promoters found a way to get Maroon 5 to stop in Billings.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 29th at 10 am.

Various pre-sale and Maroon 5 fan club tickets may be available earlier, but the MetraPark ticket link for the general public goes live at 10 am on Friday, April 29th. Prices were unavailable at the time of this writing.

They've been together since high school.

The band while in high school in California in the mid-1990s, performing as Kara's Flowers. According to the Encyclopedia of World Biography, they released one album, toured briefly, and shot a video for MTV for a single titled Soap Disco. Their label dropped Kara's Flowers in 1999 and the boys went off to college. Two years later, they were back in LA and regrouped as Maroon 5. The rest, as they say, is history. The band has now sold millions and millions of albums and is one of the highest sellers of song downloads and ringtones in history (Chartmasters.org).