Mark’s Retirement Savings Advice We All Need To Hear

I hope that you're watching your money and planning for an amazing retirement. And it's easier to do these days with many employers sponsoring and even sometimes partially matching whatever you put in.

Albert Einstein had one of my favorite quotes about money. He said that "Compound interest is the eighth wonder of the world. Hmm.

I've thought about that. And I've always been someone who would rather put my 401K dollars in less aggressive stocks. If you start saving when you're young, it's easier to have that approach. No need to hit a home run. Slow and steady wins the retirement race.

Even Uncle Sam wants to help us save, especially as we get older. You can deposit as much as $20,500 for 2022. (That's up to $1,000 from last year. Plus, once you turn 50 you can "catch up" with an additional $6,500 per year.)

But if you're my age, your company didn't offer a 401K until you were in your mid-thirties. So there's an option to get your retirement right before the day you walk out of the office for the last time.

I had a relative who's in her mid-thirties ask my advice for the single best thing that you can do for your retirement in your thirties. I said, "Get rid of your Amazon Prime account".

When I was in Great Falls over Christmas, I saw a gentleman driving a Dodge Viper with plates that read "0 KIDS". More sound financial advice.

My plan is still to marry for money. I'll keep you posted on the results.

But my favorite quote about wealth comes from Comedian Steve Martin. He said "I love money. I love everything about it. I bought some pretty good stuff. Got me a $300 pair of socks. Got a fur sink. An electric dog polisher. A gasoline-powered turtleneck sweater. And, of course, I bought some dumb stuff too."

Something to consider.