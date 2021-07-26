Man Learns When You Try And Pet A Bear Cub, Mama Bear Gets Mad

Get our free mobile app

I came across this video and immediately knew it was going to make me mad.

Yet there I was, hitting play anyway...and here I am sharing it with you.

Before we go any further I want to say two things.

1. If you have high blood pressure or any health issues that are exacerbated by stress, don't watch this video.

2. I am sharing this video as an example of what NOT to do, not to show support in any way for the man in the video.

In this video, a mama bear and her cubs are trying to walk through a parking lot.

There are dozens of cars and people, and it's obvious that the cubs are very nervous.

Rather than keep his distance (knowing that his actions may stress the young cubs out further) a man tries to get the cubs to come closer to him...and even begins to walk towards them.

When you watch the video you'll see that the cubs are scared and it's no surprise to anyone with 1/4 of a brain when the mama bear decides to intervene by charging at the man.

When I watched the video a second time, I saw that not only is he harassing the bear cubs but he's trying to shoo away the mama bear.

Excuse me?

She has every right to be there, it's a bear's world and we're just living in it...

Can you believe he was laughing after she charged him?

If anyone creates an online dictionary with video definitions, place this one under the word "Touron".

