Man Shot In Lewistown; Suspect Killed By Officers In Dillon

LEWISTOWN, Mont. (AP) — A person of interest in a weekend homicide in central Montana has been shot to death by law enforcement officers in Dillon.

Douglas John Foster, 47, was suspected in the shooting death of David Byron Sessions, 52, whose body was found early Saturday after someone called 911 to report a shooting in Lewistown.

Police were concerned that Foster might be trying to hide in unoccupied buildings along the Missouri River after the shooting.

However, on Sunday evening someone in Dillon called to report a suspicious man at a local business and said he looked like the homicide suspect from Lewistown, Dillon Police Chief Don Giberson told The Montana Standard Monday.

The man left the business but the caller described the vehicle and the direction it was traveling. A police officer and a Beaverhead County sheriff’s deputy tried to make a traffic stop.

Foster quickly turned his vehicle around and officers heard two shots. They responded with lethal force, Guiberson said. The officers were not injured.

The Montana Division of Criminal Investigations will be investigating the shooting. The officers involved are on paid administrative leave, according to department policies, NBC Montana reported.