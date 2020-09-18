Man Shot During Apparent Carjacking on Central Avenue

Billings Police say a man was shot in a possible car-jacking early this morning in the 1200 block of Central Avenue, according to a post on Twitter.

BPD Sgt. Jensen posted on the @BillingsPD page that around 12:02am Friday morning (9/18), a 20-year old man was shot once "during an apparent car-jacking" at 1201 Central Avenue. The victim has what is believed are non-life threatening injuries after being transported to a hospital in Billings, according to the report.

