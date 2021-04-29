Man Shot While Driving on South 31st Street in Billings

Credit: Google

The Billings Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened late on Tuesday night (4/27) that sent one man to the hospital after he was shot driving through a southside neighborhood.

According to the post on the @BillingsPD Twitter page, the incident occurred at 11:33pm on Tuesday when a 39-year old man was traveling through the 900 Block of South 31st Street and "received a single gunshot while driving his vehicle."


 

The victim was transported to a Billings hospital with "non-life-threatening injuries," and the man told Billings Police that he did not see a suspect, according to the post on Twitter.

Credit: Google

Billings Police are continuing their investigation into the shooting, according to the social media post from Sgt. Jensen.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

