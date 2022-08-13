Man Shot by Billings Police Following Incident on 6th St. West

The Billings Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened late Friday night (8/12) in a neighborhood near Pioneer Park.

According to the post on the @BillingsPD Twitter page, officers responded just after 11 pm last night (Friday) to the 1800 Block of 6th Street West between Avenue E and F for a disturbance between the suspect and a female.

When Billings Police arrived on the scene, the suspect "drew firearm on officers," according to the social media post. That's when a BPD officer then "fired and struck the suspect."

Billings Police Sargeant Pucket said the suspect was transported to a local hospital for his injuries, but no further details about his condition were available when this story was published.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

This story is continuing to develop and will be updated as more information becomes available from the Billings Police Department.

Billings Police made an arrest in another shooting that took place on August 5 on Broadwater Avenue near the Shrine Auditorium.

According to the press release posted on Twitter, Billings Police Lieutenant Lennick said the BPD Street Crimes Unit located and arrested 26-year-old Erik Shalosky of Billings and charged him with assault with a weapon, drug possession, and possession of stolen property.

Shalosky was apparently the suspect who fired a gun after several suspects approached an individual in the 1200 block of Broadwater Avenue.

After confronting the victim, Shalosky reportedly fired a handgun striking the victim, who was treated for non-life threatening injuries, according to the post on Twitter.

