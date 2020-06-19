Man killed as federal agents attempt to get Montana fugitive

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Authorities in Montana say a man was killed in an officer-involved shooting during the attempted apprehension of a suspect by a federal task force that pursues violent fugitives. The man killed during the Thursday night shooting in midtown Billings was not immediately identified. Assistant Police Chief Jeremy House with the Billings Police Department tells KULR-TV that a U.S. Marshals Service violent fugitive task force was trying to apprehend the suspect on outstanding warrants when the shooting occurred. He says no federal agents were injured.

