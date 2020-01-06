Man Dies after Fight at Poverello Center

A 45-year-old man who fought with another man at a Missoula homeless shelter has died of his injuries. He has been identified as Sean Stevenson, who is not from Montana.

Police in Missoula say there have been no arrests yet, however there is a 29-year-old suspect, identified as Johnny Lee Perry, who has already been released.

Police Cpl. Chris Kaneff says the assault was reported at about 7:45 p.m. Friday at the Poverello Center.

Witnesses reported the victim had fought with another man and had been placed in a head lock.

The man was taken to the hospital.

The county attorney's office did not know exactly when the man died.

An autopsy is planned.