Man Critically Injured In Turah Cabin Fire – Dog Also Injured

A cabin fire was reported to 9-1-1 just before 2:00 a.m. on Saturday at the Turah Store and Campground, and Missoula Rural Fire responded along with other firefighting agencies.

Captain Ron Lubke said the occupant of the structure had been critically burned.

"We were dispatched just before 2:00 a.m. to a structure fire with an occupant who was out of the house, but had been burned in the fire," Lubke said. "Our engines arrived on scene and found a small cabin fully involved. There was a critically injured male who had been inside the cabin, and he was transported via ambulance to St. Patrick Hospital, and I'm not sure of his present condition. Several witnesses at the scene reported hearing an explosion, but that is still under investigation."

Lubke described the response sent to fight the cabin fire.

"We responded with four engines and .four water tenders, a ladder truck and a command vehicle," he said. "Also responding was the Clinton Fire District and the East Missoula Fire District. "It took about 50 minutes to bring the fire under control. There was also a small grass fire around the cabin, but that was quickly knocked down by firefighters."

Lubke said a pet was also injured in the fire.

"A dog was found under the cabin," he said. "A neighbor transported the dog, who had received burns, to Pruyn Veterinary Clinic in Missoula, and it's condition is not known."

No firefighters were injured, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.