Man Arrested For Molt Road Homicide Commits Suicide

A Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office press release confirmed this morning that Daniel Scheihing of Billings died of a suspected suicide while in custody at the Yellowstone County Detention Facility.

At approximately 5:15 this morning, while making routine security checks, a Detention Officer at the YCDF discovered an unconscious male inmate in his cell. The Detention Officer called for assistance and immediately began CPR. Medical personnel responded to the jail and the inmate was transported to a hospital. CPR was continued at the hospital until the doctor pronounced the inmate’s death. There is no evidence of foul play at the scene and the manner of death is suspected to be suicide.

70-year old Daniel Scheihing was arrested earlier this week on charges of deliberate homicide and tampering with evidence following a crash on Molt Road. A 72-year old woman, believed to be Scheihing's wife, was found dead at the scene. Investigators believe she was killed prior to the accident.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further details have been released at this time.