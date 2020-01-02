Man Arrested After Police Suspect His Wife Died Before Crash

A Montana man was arrested Wednesday in the death of his wife who was originally believed to have been killed in a vehicle crash.

Daniel Scheihing, 70, of Billings was being held on charges of deliberate homicide and tampering with evidence at the Yellowstone County jail.

Scheihing was the driver of the GMC Yukon involved in Tuesday’s crash near Billings, Lt. Brandon Wooley said in a press release. The SUV swerved off the road and hit a power pole. A 72-year-old female passenger, who was not wearing a seat belt, was found dead at the scene, the Billings Gazette reported.

Investigators believe Scheihing’s wife was killed prior to the car accident but police have not released details about how they believe she died. Her name will not be released until after an autopsy, Wooley said.

Police searched a home listed as belonging to Scheihing early Wednesday before his arrest.

It is not known if he has a lawyer. No one answered the phone at his home Wednesday.