Man Accused of Felony Theft, Escaping on Powered Shopping Cart

Missoula Police arrested a man on felony theft charges Thursday, February 14, after a loss prevention employee noticed a man pass by the checkout lane on a powered shopping cart. According to Missoula Police Public Information Officer Travis welsh, the man didn't stop when he got to the parking lot.

"About 11:00 a.m., officers were called to a home improvement store in the 3100 block of North Reserve Street, where it was reported that loss prevention was following a man who had stolen items from their store, including one of their self-propelled, ride-on shopping carts."

Motorized shopping carts are programmed to have a maximum speed around two miles per hour, so it didn't take police too long to catch up with the suspect, 67-year-old Robert Moy.

"When the officers arrived they learned that loss prevention was following the male and that he had gone to a grocery store nearby. The officers went to the grocery store, saw that the cart was parked outsideand located the suspect inside. He was asked to accompany them inside where he was taken into custody without incident."