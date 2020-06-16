Make Your Own Brew at the New Brewhalla in Billings

Have you wanted to make your own home-brew beer, but don't know how or where to get started? Or, maybe you'd like to give it a try first before buying a bunch of your own equipment?

Check out this new Montana business opening up shop in Billings. It's called Brewhalla- a place where you can go in and brew your own batch of beer.

Evelyn Pyburn first told us about this new business. She now has a full write-up on the Big Sky Business Journal website. Here's an excerpt:

Employing his wordsmithing skills, Eldridge came up with the name Brewhalla for his business by drawing upon his Norwegian/ Swedish and Dane ancestry. Having something of a Viking descent, Eldridge tweaked the Viking word “Valhalla”, which means a “warriors heaven.” Either individually or as a group patrons may come and make their own beer, following their own recipe or adopting someone else’s or experimenting and adjusting a recipe to learn how varying quantities of hops, yeast or other ingredients will impact flavor.

Brewhalla is located at 1211 24th Street West in Billings. You can also check out their website https://brewhallamt.com/