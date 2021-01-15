We might as well get this component of the announcement out right away: The Montana Grizzlies are now ineligible for any FCS postseason opportunities.

Our thanks to University of Montana Sports Information Director Eric Taber for alerting us to this morning's announcement. The football programs at the University of Montana and Montana State University announced jointly on Friday that neither team will participate in the Big Sky Conference's spring championship season and will potentially play a modified non-conference spring schedule.

The Grizzlies and Bobcats were set to participate in the league's six-game spring season from February 27 to April 10. Neither team will now be eligible for a spring Big Sky championship or the FCS playoffs. Both Montana schools are now looking to develop a schedule that allows each team up to two live competitions, falling in line more closely with the traditional spring practice period. Opponents and exact dates are still to be determined.

University of Montana President Seth Bodnar says he and Montana State University President Dr. Waded Cruzado made the joint decision with the health and safety of student-athletes as their primary concern for not participating in a full spring season. Directors of Athletics Kent Haslam of Montana and Leon Costello of Montana State echoed the presidents' concerns of the difficulties in safely preparing football student-athletes for competition starting in February while focusing on implementing a successful fall 2021 season.

Montana and Montana State are two of three Big Sky Conference schools that have chosen to participate in a modified spring schedule along with Portland State. Sacramento State announced in the fall that it will opt out of the entire 2021 spring season.