Magistrate: BIA officer owes damages for impregnating woman

BILLINGS, Mont. (The Billings Gazette) — A federal magistrate is recommending a former Bureau of Indian Affairs law enforcement officer pay $1.6 million to the woman he coerced into sex and impregnated while he was on duty. Magistrate Judge Timothy Cavan made the recommendation in a lawsuit filed against Dana Bullcoming. Cavan recommended over $250,000 for the cost of raising the child, $360,000 for the woman's altered life course and $1 million for pain and suffering. The woman's attorney says she feels vindicated, even if she's unable to collect the damages. The recommendation must be reviewed by a U.S. District Court Judge. Bullcoming is serving a three-year prison term.

