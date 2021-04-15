Magic City Blues is Back for 2021 in Downtown Billings

This summer should have been the 20th anniversary of Magic City Blues. While the annual music festival is technically 20 years old, the 19th edition was sadly skipped last year because of COVID-19. Regardless, event organizers shared the news on social media yesterday (4/14) that Magic City Blues is back for 2021.

The three-day urban music festival will be held August 5,6 & 7 in the heart of historic Downtown Billings (2500 block Montana Ave). After experimenting with splitting up the venues at different locations over the years, event organizers said they found it works better having all three nights and all performances in one location. Headliners this year are Keb' Mo' and G. Love and The Juice. The nightly lineup looks like this:

Thursday, August 5 - FREE SHOW, All Ages

6:00 pm WILLY G.

7:30 pm MIKE FARRIS

Friday, August 6 - 18+

6:00 pm JESSICA EVE

7:30 pm FREE SPIRIT SOUL

9:30 pm ANTHONY GOMES

Budweiser Stage

6:30 pm MIKE FARRIS

8:30 pm KEB’ MO’ (HEADLINE ACT)

10:30 pm LARKIN POE

Saturday, August 7 - 18+

6:00 pm DANIEL KOSEL & MADRONA ROAD

7:30 pm JOHN ROBERTS Y PAN BLANCO

9:30 pm KEVIN BURT

Budweiser Stage

6:30 pm ANTHONY GOMES

8:30 pm G. LOVE & THE JUICE (HEADLINE ACT)

10:30 pm SAMANTHA FISH

Pam Goodridge, wife of Magic City Blues founder Tim Goodridge told me they are thrilled to be bringing the festival back this year. Ticket go on sale Saturday, April 17th at noon and can be found HERE. Tickets are $49 and reserved table seats are available for $79. You can save $10 if you purchase tickets for both nights. Full concessions are available, no coolers, lawn chairs, pets, babies or cameras allowed. We can't wait to hear live music on Montana Ave again this summer.