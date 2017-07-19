Lolo Peak Fire Grows To Over 160 Acres With Zero Percent Containment

The Lolo Peak Fire has grown to 165 acres according to InciWeb.

'The Lolo Peak fire is burning in the Selway-Bitterroot wilderness in very rugged terrain.

On Tuesday, the fire grew south into the wilderness area. The rugged and inaccessible terrain does not allow for direct work on the fire line at this time by ground resources.

Aviation assets will continue to monitor the fire and planning efforts are being developed to minimize impacts to local communities and infrastructure.

Smoke from this fire will remain visible from Highway 12, the Bitterroot Valley and Missoula.'