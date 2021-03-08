Locally Owned Montana Pharmacies Now Have COVID Vaccine

I don't have anything against corporations just for the fact that they are corporations, but here's what I don't like- when corporations get a leg up over locally owned businesses. Agree or disagree with COVID era policies and restrictions, can we all agree that mom and pop shops shouldn't be shut down, while corporately owned stores are able to stay open?

That's why I was very pleased to hear that locally owned pharmacies now have COVID-19 vaccines on hand. For example, Kyle Austin with Pharm 406 in Billings tells us that they now have access to a limited supply of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. Anyone who meets the 1b+ criteria can head in and get access to the vaccine for free.

Kyle tells us that they are getting the vaccines through Riverstone Health. Eventually he would like to take his vaccination bus on the road to serve rural Montana, but for now he has to focus on Yellowstone County.

KTVQ-TV first reported the news over the weekend, and added this:

Earlier in the year, Austin partnered with breweries across eastern Montana to distribute flu shots to people in rural areas in events dubbed: get a brew, not the flu. If people got a flu shot from the clinic set up in their local brewery, they could receive a free beer.

Pharm 406 is now partnering up with Mazevo Coffee on a similar endeavor when it comes to COVID vaccines.