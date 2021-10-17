LIVE Radio Show from Wolf Point and Plentywood This Week

We're hitting the Hi Line once again. This week, we're doing our statewide radio show- "Montana Talks with Aaron Flint"- LIVE from Wolf Point and Plentywood. We'll be in Wolf Point on Tuesday and Plentywood on Wednesday.

On Monday, we'll be taking your phone calls all across the state in studio.

Then on Tuesday, we'll be LIVE from The Smokehouse in Wolf Point. We'll have the microphones open for you to be heard all across Montana. Come see us between 9 and 10 a.m. for the live show.

We'll be broadcasting live from The Smokehouse in Wolf Point on Tuesday morning.

The Smokehouse is on 228 Highway 2 East. They're even going to open the doors early...and they'll have breakfast:



It's part of our "Hometown Handshake" tour thanks to Pharm406.

Then on Wednesday morning, we'll take you to Plentywood, Montana- the Northeast corner of the state. Montana Talks will be LIVE statewide from 9-10 a.m. Once again, we'll have the microphones open for any of our listeners in the Plentywood area that want to come down and join us on the show.

We'll be doing Wednesday's show LIVE from Cousins Restaurant in Plentywood.

Cousin's Restaurant is located at 118 S. Main Street in Plentywood.

Later that afternoon, we'll tag along with Kyle Austin and his crew from Pharm406 as they host their "Get a Brew, Not the Flu" event in Plentywood. Check out Pharm406.com for all their latest events.

By the way, I've been hearing about flu shot shortages across the state- in places like Missoula and Wolf Point. Kyle Austin with Pharm406 says he is well stocked, and he wants to come to you and your business.