LIVE Memorial Day Special on Monday’s Montana Talks
We’ve got a special Memorial Day show coming up for you on Monday’s Montana Talks. Our friend George Blackard is not only a Navy veteran, he’s also the statewide Vice Commander for the American Legion in Montana.
Tune in Monday as George Blackard covers down on our statewide radio talk show- Montana Talks- with a special LIVE Memorial Day show.
We've gotten great feedback from our live Memorial Day shows in the past, but this year I think folks will appreciate the program even more given the fact that so many official events and ceremonies have either been cancelled or curtailed due to COVID-19 concerns.
I hope you enjoy a safe and memorable Memorial Day weekend, and most importantly let’s remember those who paid the ultimate price for our freedoms.
Catch "Montana Talks" with Aaron Flint statewide at 9 AM
