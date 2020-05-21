LIVE Memorial Day Special on Monday’s Montana Talks

We’ve got a special Memorial Day show coming up for you on Monday’s Montana Talks. Our friend George Blackard is not only a Navy veteran, he’s also the statewide Vice Commander for the American Legion in Montana.

Tune in Monday as George Blackard covers down on our statewide radio talk show- Montana Talks- with a special LIVE Memorial Day show.

We've gotten great feedback from our live Memorial Day shows in the past, but this year I think folks will appreciate the program even more given the fact that so many official events and ceremonies have either been cancelled or curtailed due to COVID-19 concerns.

I hope you enjoy a safe and memorable Memorial Day weekend, and most importantly let’s remember those who paid the ultimate price for our freedoms.

Catch “Montana Talks” with Aaron Flint statewide at 9 AM on the following stations: (George will also cover down during the 8AM hour for Billings, Livingston, Bozeman, and Kalispell)

Billings: Newstalk 95.5 and 95.1 FM, 970 AM KBUL

Bozeman: 1450 AM KMMS

Livingston: 1340 AM KPRK

Missoula: 930 AM and 99.7 FM KMPT

Kalispell: 880 AM and 107.9 FM KJJR

Glendive: 1400 AM KXGN and 103.1 FM

Forsyth: 1250 AM KIKC and 94.5 FM

Lewistown: 1230 AM KXLO and 106.9 FM

Wolf Point: 92.7 FM KVCK

Fort Peck: 107.1 FM KVCK Translator

Shelby: 1150 AM KSEN

Great Falls: 102.7 FM KINX

Helena: 95.9 FM KCAP

Butte: 1370 AM and 94.7 FM KXTL

Scobey: 95.7 FM KCGM

Malta: 100.1 FM KMMR

Plentywood: 100.1 FM KATQ