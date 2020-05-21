LIVE Memorial Day Special on Monday’s Montana Talks

Credit TSM Billings

We’ve got a special Memorial Day show coming up for you on Monday’s Montana Talks. Our friend George Blackard is not only a Navy veteran, he’s also the statewide Vice Commander for the American Legion in Montana.

Tune in Monday as George Blackard covers down on our statewide radio talk show- Montana Talks- with a special LIVE Memorial Day show.

We've gotten great feedback from our live Memorial Day shows in the past, but this year I think folks will appreciate the program even more given the fact that so many official events and ceremonies have either been cancelled or curtailed due to COVID-19 concerns.

I hope you enjoy a safe and memorable Memorial Day weekend, and most importantly let’s remember those who paid the ultimate price for our freedoms.

Catch “Montana Talks” with Aaron Flint statewide at 9 AM on the following stations: (George will also cover down during the 8AM hour for Billings, Livingston, Bozeman, and Kalispell)

  • Billings: Newstalk 95.5 and 95.1 FM, 970 AM KBUL
  • Bozeman: 1450 AM KMMS
  • Livingston: 1340 AM KPRK
  • Missoula: 930 AM and 99.7 FM KMPT
  • Kalispell: 880 AM and 107.9 FM KJJR
  • Glendive: 1400 AM KXGN and 103.1 FM
  • Forsyth: 1250 AM KIKC and 94.5 FM
  • Lewistown: 1230 AM KXLO and 106.9 FM
  • Wolf Point: 92.7 FM KVCK
  • Fort Peck: 107.1 FM KVCK Translator
  • Shelby: 1150 AM KSEN
  • Great Falls: 102.7 FM KINX
  • Helena: 95.9 FM KCAP
  • Butte: 1370 AM and 94.7 FM KXTL
  • Scobey: 95.7 FM KCGM
  • Malta: 100.1 FM KMMR
  • Plentywood: 100.1 FM KATQ
Enter your number to get our free mobile app
Filed Under: aaron flint, george blackard, Montana
Categories: Billings Events, Billings News, Montana News, Montana Talks
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top