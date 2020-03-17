LIST: Billings and Laurel Restaurants Open for Take-Out or Delivery
After Yellowstone County health officials made the declaration that all bars, restaurants, casinos, brewpubs, and wineries close to public gatherings yesterday, I've seen an outpouring of support on social media encouraging everyone to either purchase gift cards or consider supporting local restaurants through the various delivery services. Some places that normally don't offer delivery in-house are now offering that option, either through Door Dash/Uber Eats or via their own delivery people. Restaurants closing their doors for a week is going to be a huge strain on their bottom line. If the ban lasts longer it could very well be financial ruin.
We've compiled a running list of places in Billings and the surrounding areas that are still open for delivery, drive-thru or take-out. Including:
- Asian Sea Grill
- Baskin Robbins
- Blaze Pizza
- Buffalo Wild Wings
- Bull Mountain Grille
- Cajun Phatty's
- Carbone's
- City Brew
- CJ's
- Classy N' Sassy
- Dickey's Barbeque
- Godfather's Pizza
- Gusick's
- Heidi's Coffee Cabin in Laurel
- High Horse
- Hog Wild Cafe
- HuHot
- Laurel Golf Course
- Lisa's Sandwich Den
- Montana Club
- Montana Jacks
- RaRa's Pizza
- Red Robin
- Rib and Chop House
- Rockets
- Stacked
- Steve's Hot Dogs
- Taco Treat
- Taste of Asia
- The Pelican Cafe & Diner in Laurel
- The Sassy Bisquit
- The Windmill
- The Yogurt Shop in Laurel
- Tiny's Tavern
- Tipp Cow Cafe
- Your Pie
Of course, all fast food places with drive-thru's are still open. So are the normal delivery restaurants like pizza chains. If you know of a restaurant we should add to this list, let us know in the Comments, or download our free mobile app (below) and use the Message Us button. Thank you so much.