After Yellowstone County health officials made the declaration that all bars, restaurants, casinos, brewpubs, and wineries close to public gatherings yesterday, I've seen an outpouring of support on social media encouraging everyone to either purchase gift cards or consider supporting local restaurants through the various delivery services. Some places that normally don't offer delivery in-house are now offering that option, either through Door Dash/Uber Eats or via their own delivery people. Restaurants closing their doors for a week is going to be a huge strain on their bottom line. If the ban lasts longer it could very well be financial ruin.

We've compiled a running list of places in Billings and the surrounding areas that are still open for delivery, drive-thru or take-out. Including:

Asian Sea Grill

Baskin Robbins

Blaze Pizza

Buffalo Wild Wings

Bull Mountain Grille

Cajun Phatty's

Carbone's

City Brew

CJ's

Classy N' Sassy

Dickey's Barbeque

Godfather's Pizza

Gusick's

Heidi's Coffee Cabin in Laurel

High Horse

Hog Wild Cafe

HuHot

Laurel Golf Course

Lisa's Sandwich Den

Montana Club

Montana Jacks

RaRa's Pizza

Red Robin

Rib and Chop House

Rockets

Stacked

Steve's Hot Dogs

Taco Treat

Taste of Asia

The Pelican Cafe & Diner in Laurel

The Sassy Bisquit

The Windmill

The Yogurt Shop in Laurel

Tiny's Tavern

Tipp Cow Cafe

Your Pie

Of course, all fast food places with drive-thru's are still open. So are the normal delivery restaurants like pizza chains. If you know of a restaurant we should add to this list, let us know in the Comments, or download our free mobile app (below) and use the Message Us button. Thank you so much.