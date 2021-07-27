List of Wildfires Currently Burning in Montana [2021 Edition]

Wildfire season began quite a bit earlier than usual this year in Montana. Dry, drought-like conditions have resulted in multiple fires are wildfires burning throughout the state.

The largest wildfire burning in Montana is the PF Fire. The fire is burning six miles Northeast of Hardin, Montana. The fire is currently 67,098 Acres. The fire was initially reported on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, and is approximately 60% contained. The fire was caused by a coal seam.

Fires Burning in Montana

PF Fire

The fire is burning six miles northeast of Hardin, Montana. The fire is currently 67,098 acres. The fire was initially reported on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, and is approximately 60% contained.

Boulder 2700 Fire

The fire is burning in the Mission Mountains east of Flathead Lake, and eight miles east of Polson, MT. The fire has burned approximately 1,150 acres, and multiple structures have been lost. The fire's cause is under investigation.

Trail Creek Fire

The Trail Creek Fire started on July 8, 2021, approximately 20 miles West of Wisdom, Montana, as the result of lightning. 35,111 acres have burned. 137 personnel are assigned to the Trail Creek Fire. The estimated containment date is November 1, 2021.

Robertson Draw Fire

The Robertson Draw Fire started on Sunday, June 13. The Robertson Draw fire is currently 29,885 acres, with approximately 90% containment. 47 personnel are working the fire. The Temporary Flight Restriction over the Robertson Draw Fire was lifted on July 27, 2021. The estimated containment date is Monday, November 1, 2021.

MY Complex Fire

The MY Complex is located south and east of Roundup, MT consists of three wildland fires reported on July 8, 2021, including:

- Western Road Fire - Located approximately 7 miles southeast of Roundup, Montana.

- Peterson Fire - Located approximately 12 miles south of Melstone, Montana.

- Musselshell Trail Fire - Located approximately 22 miles southeast of Musselshell, Montana, and 15 miles northwest of Custer, Montana.

The MY Complex Fire is 27,811 acres with approximately 93% containment.

Harris Mountain Fire

The Harris Mountain Fire started on July 23 approximately 10 miles southeast of Cascade, Montana. The fire was started by lightning. It has burned 27,533 acres and is approximately 18% contained. 209 personnel are assigned to the fire. Th estimated containment date is October 1, 2021.

Slough Grass Fire

The Slough Grass Fire was first reported Monday, July 19. It is located 9 miles SW of Colstrip, MT. The DNRC's County Assist Team was briefed by local resources Thursday, July 22nd and assumed command of the fire. The fire has burned 9.170 acres and is 100% contained.

Alder Creek Fire

The Alder Creek Fire started on July 8, 2021, approximately 7 miles West of Wise River, Montana. Located on the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest, the cause of the Alder Creek Fire has not been determined. The fire has burned 10,624 acres and is approximately 10% contained. The estimated containment date is Monday, November 1, 2021.

West Lolo Complex

Thunderstorms on July 7, 2021, started multiple wildfires across the Lolo National Forest. U.S. Forest Service personnel and local firefighting crews actively engaged the fires. The western portion of the Forest, which includes the Superior and Plains-Thompson Falls Ranger Districts, experienced the most lightning activity. The West Lolo Complex includes the Thorne Creek Fire, near Thompson Falls, MT. The fire has burned 17,685 acres. The estimated containment date is Sunday, October 31, 2021.

American Fork Fire

American Fork Fire started on July 17, 2021, in the northeast Crazy Mountains, 24 miles southwest of Harlowtown. It is one of several wildfires burning on the White Sulphur Springs Ranger District of the Helena-Lewis & Clark National Forest. The cause of the fire is lightning. The fire has burned 14,397 acres and is approximately 10% contained. The estimated containment date is October 15, 2021.

Gatlin Gulch Fire

The Gatlin Gulch Fire is located approximately six miles SW of Boulder, MT. It was first reported on July 31, 2021, and is currently estimated at 60 acres.

Goose Fire

The Goose Fire started on July 1, 2021, 32 miles SSE of Ennis, MT near Hoodoo Pass. The fire has burned 7,522 acres and is approximately 78% contained. The estimated containment date is October 13, 2021.

Divide Complex-Balsinger Fire

The lightning-caused Balsinger Fire started on July 8, 2021. It is burning 7 miles west of Neihart, Montana. The Balsinger Fire is being managed as part of the Divide Complex with the Ellis Fire. It is one of several wildfires burning on the White Sulphur Springs Ranger District of the Helena-Lewis & Clark National Forest. The fire has burned 9,788 acres and is approximately 26% contained. The estimated containment date is Friday, October 29, 2021.

Sourdough Fire

Fire crews continue to conduct burnout operations and secure the perimeter on the Sourdough Fire, which is 75% contained and approximately 5,811 acres. The fire is burning 14 miles west of Dell, MT.

Christensen Fire

The Christensen Fire started on July 16, 2021, approximately 12 miles West of Wise River, Montana. The cause of the fire is unknown. It has burned 7,912 acres. The estimated containment date is Monday, November 1, 2021.

Deep Creek Canyon Fire

The Deep Creek Canyon Fire started on Sunday, July 13, 2021, approximately 18 miles northeast of Townsend, MT. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The fire burned 4,648 and is 98% contained.

Crooked Creek Fire

The Crooked Creek Fire started on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, and is located 25 miles east of Bridger, Mont., in the Pryor Mountains. It is located in Carbon County near the southern boundary of the Crow Indian Reservation on the Custer Gallatin National Forest. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. The fire has burned 4,141 acres and is approximately 85% contained. Firefighters will continue to hold and improve containment lines and continue point protection for values at risk.

Granite Pass Complex

The Granite Pass Complex consists of four wildfires burning in the vicinity of Lolo Pass on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests in Idaho and the Lolo National Forest in Montana.

- Shotgun Fire - The Shotgun Fire on the Powell Ranger District is located seven miles north of Powell Junction on Highway 12. It is on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest.

- Boulder Creek Fire - The Boulder Creek Fire is 8 miles west of Lolo Pass Visitor Center. It is on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest.

- BM Hill Fire - The BM Hill Fire is located ten miles north of Powell Junction and is burning on both the Nez Perce-Clearwater and Lolo National Forests. It continues to burn actively in heavy brush and timber. There are existing road and trail closures on both forests for public safety due to the BM Hill fire.

- Lolo Creek Fire, Missoula Ranger District - The Lolo Creek Fire is located between mile marker 1 and 2 along the Highway 12 corridor, approximately 1 mile west of Highway 12, and 1.5 miles northwest of the Lolo Pass Visitor Center on the Lolo National Forest.

The fires have burned 5,739 Acres and are 4% contained. The estimated containment date is Wednesday, September 15th, 2021.

Woods Creek Fire

The Woods Creek Fire was discovered on Saturday, July 10 near Boulder Lakes in the Big Belt Mountains. The fire was started by lightning. Due to hazardous fire conditions in the Woods Creek Fire area, area and trail closures are in effect. Area closures have been implemented and close a large portion of the central Belt Mountains. The fire has burned 15,252 acres. There is currently no estimated containment date.

Burnt Peak Fire

The Burnt Peak Fire started by lightning on the morning of July 7 and was detected later that morning. It is burning approximately 9 miles southwest of Troy, Montana in timbered, steep terrain on the south face of Burnt Peak in the Keeler Creek Drainage. The fire has burned 3,305 acres and is approximately 46% contained. The estimated containment date is Thursday, September 30th, 2021.

Dry Cabin Fire

The Dry Cabin Fire started on July 11, 2021. It is located in the Scapegoat Wilderness, Lewis and Clark County on the Lolo National Forest 20 miles north of Ovando, Montana. The fire was caused by lightning. The fire has burned 3,000 acres. The estimated containment date is Friday, October 15, 2021.

South Yaak Fire

The South Yaak Fire was detected on July 13, 2021. It is burning in timbered, steep terrain approximately 4 miles northwest of Troy, Montana. The fire was caused by lightning. The fire presents a challenge due to steep terrain, difficult access, and critically dry vegetation. It is likely to burn until significant moisture covers the fire area. The fire has burned 9,290 acres and is approximately 10% contained. The estimated containment date is Wednesday, September 1, 2021.

Hay Creek Fire

The Hay Creek Fire was first reported on Wednesday, July 21. It is located approximately 5 miles west of Polebridge, Montana. The fire has burned 2,265 acres and is 5% contained. There is no estimated containment date.

Divide Complex - Ellis Fire

The Ellis Fire, which is being managed as part of the Divide Complex with the Balsinger Fire, started on July 8, 2021, on the White Sulphur Springs Ranger District of the Helena-Lewis & Clark National Forest. The cause is under investigation. The fire is located in the Dry Range - East Fork, about 2.5 miles southwest of Smith River. The fire has burned 1,277 and is approximately 70% contained. The estimated containment date is Friday, October 29, 2021.

Black Mountain Fire

The lightning-caused Black Mountain fire was reported to the Dillon Interagency Dispatch Center on July 17, 2021. The fire is located 13 miles south of Jackson, MT and east of Skinner Lake and Skinner Meadows. The fire has burned 1,038 acres. There is no estimated containment date.

Anderson Hill Fire

The Anderson Hill Fire was first reported and confirmed on Thursday, July 15 in Granite County one mile southeast of Garnet Ghost Town. Estimated at 10 acres originally, this fire has grown to nearly 800 acres and is fueled by thick timber and dense dead and down fuels. The fire has burned 750 acres and is approximately 90% contained. The estimated containment date is Wednesday, July 28, 2021.

Brewster Fire

The Brewster Fire started on Thursday, July 8, and is located 4 miles east up the Brewster Creek Drainage, east of Rock Creek, and 8 miles south of I-90 on the Missoula Ranger District in Granite County. It has burned 156 acres and is approximately 85% contained.

Goat Fire

The Goat Fire started on Saturday, July 17. It is located 16 miles west of Deer Lodge, Montana. It has burned 212 acres.

Ruby Fire

The Ruby Fire started on July 15, 2021. It is burning in timbered, steep terrain approximately 2 miles Northwest of Troy, Montana. The fire has burned 86 acres and is 95% contained. The estimated containment date is Saturday, July 31, 2021.

This list will be updated as more fires are reported throughout the state of Montana.

